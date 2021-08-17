iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 5.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $48,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,817,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $249.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

