iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.59. The company had a trading volume of 788,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $251.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

