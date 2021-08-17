iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 537,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 28,496,371 shares.The stock last traded at $217.40 and had previously closed at $219.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,115,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,606,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

