iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,279,216 shares.The stock last traded at $268.00 and had previously closed at $272.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

