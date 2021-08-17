iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $449.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.