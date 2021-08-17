iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.5% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.82. 206,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.