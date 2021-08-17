iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

