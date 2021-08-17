iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $292.49

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $292.49 and last traded at $292.49, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

