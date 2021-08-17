Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 24th (NASDAQ:ISLEU)

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ISLEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ISLEU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

