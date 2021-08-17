IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Invests $6.63 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,000. Vipshop comprises approximately 3.4% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 33.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 371,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 92,706 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 78,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIPS. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 808,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,872,590. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

