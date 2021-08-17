Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.866-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.530-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.58. 517,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

