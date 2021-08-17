Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

