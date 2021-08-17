Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. The stock has a market cap of £451.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of GBX 56.24 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86).
About Jardine Matheson
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.