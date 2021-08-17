Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.44

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. The stock has a market cap of £451.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of GBX 56.24 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86).

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.