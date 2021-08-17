Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Subaru in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.