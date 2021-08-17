Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCW. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

MCW stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $75,510,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $599,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $10,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

