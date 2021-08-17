Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several other research firms have also commented on YAMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of YAMHF opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

