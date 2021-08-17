Jefferies Financial Group Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $275.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.78.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $59.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.00. The stock had a trading volume of 557,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.63. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $317.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

