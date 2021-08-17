Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €114.67 ($134.90).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €124.45 ($146.41) on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €119.50.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.