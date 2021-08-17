Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.00 ($36.47).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEN shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Monday.

Shares of Jenoptik stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €29.78 ($35.04). 123,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €31.38 ($36.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

