John J. Haines Sells 3,304 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,075. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

