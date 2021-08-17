Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $177.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.