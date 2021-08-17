JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $94.40 on Monday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

