JustLiquidity Reaches Market Cap of $4.10 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $2,994.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for $7.25 or 0.00015814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00158396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,765.64 or 0.99818425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.95 or 0.00922493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.65 or 0.06926344 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 565,771 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

