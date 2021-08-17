Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post sales of $5.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 32,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,638. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

