Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $256.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

