Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KLTR. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kaltura has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

KLTR opened at $11.09 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

