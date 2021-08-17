Kamada Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,375 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical volume of 355 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMDA. TheStreet lowered Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,931. The company has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

