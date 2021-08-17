Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KNDI stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $388.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

