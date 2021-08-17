KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

KZMYY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

