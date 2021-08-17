KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

KZMYY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66.

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

