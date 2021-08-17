Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$160.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.50.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

