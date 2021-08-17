Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$160.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.62. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.50.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
