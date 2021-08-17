Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KELYA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

