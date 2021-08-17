Kendall Capital Management Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

HCA traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $244.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.