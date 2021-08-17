Kendall Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $26,700,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 6,541.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176,937 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.32. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.