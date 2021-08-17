Kendall Capital Management Has $2.77 Million Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Magna International comprises approximately 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 502.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magna International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 87,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,393. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

