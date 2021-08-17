Kendall Capital Management Has $7.50 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the quarter. VSE accounts for 4.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in VSE were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VSE by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Shares of VSEC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $598.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.