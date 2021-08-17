Kendall Capital Management Has $999,000 Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 32,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,338. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.