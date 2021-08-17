Kendall Capital Management Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.31. 117,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.