Kendall Capital Management Purchases Shares of 32,185 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,361,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,064,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,315,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. 21,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACI. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

