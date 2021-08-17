Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 43.9% in July

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 1,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $58.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

