Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,800 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 15th total of 1,011,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,109.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KPDCF shares. DBS Vickers upgraded Keppel DC REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.99 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

KPDCF stock remained flat at $$1.90 during trading on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

