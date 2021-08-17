Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

