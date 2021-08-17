Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,803. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

