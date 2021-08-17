Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Walmart stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.51. The company had a trading volume of 738,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

