Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

