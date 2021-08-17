KeyCorp Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $80.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

