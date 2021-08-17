Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Decreased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $168.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.