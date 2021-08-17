Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $78,925.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $78,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00.

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,069. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $329.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 79,680 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

