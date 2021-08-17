Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.79. 29,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,178. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

