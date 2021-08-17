Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 4,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,622. The company has a market cap of $793.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.