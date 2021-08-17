Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 77.4% in July

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,368. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

